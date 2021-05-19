Wednesday, May 19, 2021 – Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta has been having a painful week after the High Court declared Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as unconstitutional and also losing Juja and Rurii ward by-elections.

Last week, a five-Judge bench declared BBI unconstitutional and this was the first blow to President Uhuru Kenyatta since he was the proponent of the bill together with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

In Juja, Uhuru‘s candidate Susan Waititu is losing to People Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate, George Koimburi.

Kihika, who commented on Twitter on Tuesday, said it is now evident that Uhuru is no longer the Mt Kenya region kingpin.

“The last week has been a nightmare for someone. Today his ‘on life support’ Party LOST in Rurii, Juja & Bonchari!

“Appears his imaginary grip of the Mountain is a MIRAGE!

“Deep state and system is a scam! #HustlerNation,” Kihika, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST