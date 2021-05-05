Wednesday, 05 May 2021 – A lorry that developed mechanical problems was captured on camera crashing into some bystanders in one of the estates in Nairobi.

In the viral clip, two men are seen standing by the road having a chat while others were just walking along the busy road going about their businesses.

Moments later, a speeding lorry that reportedly lost brakes emerged from the blues and crashed into the two gentlemen after losing control.

The lorry also crashed into some vehicles that were parked by the roadside.

