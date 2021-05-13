Thursday, May 13, 2021 – A Government official collapsed and died on the spot while attending a public event in one of the states in Nigeria.

According to reports, the aged man suffered a cardiac arrest while showing off his dances moves, leading to his untimely death.

A video that is doing rounds on social media shows the deceased civil servant, who was clad in a white top and black trouser, entertaining the crowd with his dance moves.

He danced well to the admiration of the people who had attended the event.

Moments later, he fell down.

At first, many people thought he was joking but when they moved closer, they discovered that he had stopped breathing.

The deceased man is the chairman of a local Government in Rivers State.

Watch a video of the incident below.

