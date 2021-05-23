Sunday, May 23, 2021 – Senior Sergeant Grace Nyamohanga alias Nasra has surrendered to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after she was accused of running a syndicate that swindled job seekers over Ksh 200 million in 10 months.

According to DCI boss, George Kinoti, the suspect will be arraigned in court tomorrow.

“The suspect surrendered herself to serious crime detectives at DCI headquarters this afternoon. She is currently being processed to appear in court tomorrow to answer to various charges including obtaining money by false pretences, forgery and money laundering,” Kinoti said in a statement.

Detectives raided the suspect’s house on Friday and recovered hundreds of academic certificates belonging to job seekers that she had conned and fake dollars.

She managed to escape during the raid but two of her accomplices were arrested.

Some of the top government parastatals that she claimed to link job seekers to include; the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Intelligence Service (NIS), and the National Police service.

The Kenyan DAILY POST