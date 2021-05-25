Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – The relationship between Chief Justice Martha Koome and Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu may be headed Uhuru-Ruto way, going by their speeches during the handing over ceremony.

Speaking during a handing over ceremony yesterday, Mwilu, while offering and pledging her unwavering support to the incoming Chief Justice, also made sure to include a rider in her address.

She made it clear that although she intended to do everything possible to assist Koome in the performance of her duties, she would also surely claim her “pound of flesh”.

This was particularly unexpected, not to mention unorthodox.

While, within her capacity as the Judiciary’s Ombudsman, the Deputy Chief Justice is allowed to execute supervisory oversight roles, the Chief Justice and his Deputy are always considered a single unit, and not a duo of one practicing prefectorial roles on the other.

Mwilu also went on to say that she would make sure she holds her new boss to account as she carries out her duties, further emphasizing her Ombudsman role.

Curiously too, while offering to help and support Chief Justice Martha Koome in the performance of her duties as head of the Judiciary, Mwilu added that this would only be so in the event that her boss needed her help, to begin with.

And when it came to Koome’s turn to speak, she appeared to serve just as much as she had received.

Adopting a harsh critical tone of her predecessor’s administration, and that of her deputy, Koome launched a scathing attack right to the faces of Chief Justice emeritus David Maraga and Mwilu.

She spoke of a captured Judiciary enslaved by shadowy operatives outside the courts and promised to deal with it.

