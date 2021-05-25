Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has lambasted Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, for supporting the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

Commenting on social media on Tuesday, Khalwale said while Raila Odinga has benefited a lot from the handshake, Mudavadi has nothing to claim from the handshake.

Khalwale said the only benefit Musalia and his supporters have gained after joining the handshake is the ‘’befitting sendoff of his mother that was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta’’.

The ‘bullfighter’ said Raila has managed to secure considerable development projects in Kisumu including refurbished Kisumu Port, new Mamboleo stadium, Uhuru Business Park, and the privilege of Kisumu County hosting this year’s Madaraka day celebrations, among other developments and benefits.

“Congratulations (Raila Odinga) 4 securing development projects, Kisumu Port, New Stadium, etc from the Handshake,’’ Khalwale wrote.

“Our @MusaliaMudavadi wants his supporters to be in Handshake because H.E. Uhuru came to attend his mother’s funeral,” Khalwale added.

