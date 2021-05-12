Thursday, May 12, 2021 – Kieni MP, Kanini Kega, has mocked Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga ‘orphans’ after their attempt to block the passing of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill in Parliament flopped badly.

The bill which was voted by the Senate on Tuesday was supported by 52 senators with only 8 senators opposing it.

In the National Assembly, 235 MPs supported the bill with 83 legislators opposing it.

Most of the lawmakers who opposed the bill are close allies of Ruto.

In an interview with Kameme FM on Wednesday, Kega, who is among MPs who supported the bill, said Ruto and his Tanga Tanga brigade have been deceiving the public that they have numbers which has turned out to be an outright lie.

“Tangatanga have been going around this country claiming to have numbers in parliament.

“At some point, they even claimed to be the ones controlling the two houses.

“After the BBI vote, Kenyans have seen the truth, these people have no numbers.

“The only numbers they have are the phone numbers,” Kega stated.

Kega also expressed confidence that Kenyans will vote for the bill once the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declares the date of a referendum.

The Kenya DAILY POST