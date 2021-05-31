Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 31, 2021 – Former Kakamega County Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has claimed that the Luhya community has been duped to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) by renaming a road in Kileleshwa formerly known as Dik Dik road to Francis Atwoli road.

Atwoli, who is the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, is a senior member of the Luhya community and according to Khalwale, the road was renamed to appease the Luhyas.

Khalwale said while other communities are given goodies by the President, Luhyas are given left-overs like the renaming of roads.

“H.E Uhuru has been frequenting Mt Kenya with development goodies to woo his community to support BBI.

“He is now in Nyanza for a similar mission for Raila Odinga. To help bring the Baluhyia along, Atwoli has on his part been granted a road in Kileleshwa in his name. SHENZI,” Khalwale claimed.

The remarks by Khalwale have come a day after President Uhuru landed in the lakeside city of Kisumu to kick-off his working visit, which he will crown by leading the country during Madaraka Day Celebrations in Kisumu on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST