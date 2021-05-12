Wednesday, 12 May 2021 – When Dennis Oliech was plying his trade in France for Ligue 2 club Ajjacio, he used to live life on the fast lane.

At one time, the former Harambee Stars captain took to his social platforms and posted photos of a Porsche Macan Turbo worth 109, 092 Euros (about Ksh 11 Million) that he had imported.

He even displayed the price of the expensive car to show his financial muscles.

The post is still on his official Instagram page – a clear indication that he failed to get his priorities right when he was at the top of his career.

Oliech has since fallen from grace to grass and currently, he is struggling to make ends meet.

He recently begged for a job from the Government when he appeared for an interview in one of the local TV stations.

“At the moment in Kenya I’m currently unemployed, that’s why you see me in media these days looking for work.

“But not work in media. Maybe in the ministry of sport. Perhaps they can offer some of us former players a job and this is why I’m roaming around media houses so they can see (Dennis) is looking for work,” he was quoted saying.

