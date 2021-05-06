Thursday, 06 May 2021 – Kabi Wa Jesus is the talk of social media after a paternity test confirmed that he is the biological father of Abby, a 7-year-old girl that he sired with his cousin Shiko.

When Shiko accused Kabi of neglecting their daughter three months ago, he recorded a video in the presence of his wife lying that Abby is his niece and not biological daughter as alleged by his cousin.

However, a paternity test has confirmed that he is Abby’s biological dad, leaving him with a rotten egg on his face.

Netizens have unearthed a video where he was lying with a straight face, knowing very well that Abby is his biological daughter.

As they say, the internet never forgets.

Watch this video.

