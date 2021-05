Thursday, 27 May 2021 – A few years back, Phantom 808 was one of the hottest matatus in Nairobi.

The flashy matatu that plied the Rongai route used to attract young people like a magnet due to loud music, graffiti, big screens, and neck-breaking speed before things went south.

The once famous nganya is now rotting away after it developed mechanical problems.

Here are the photos shared by a social media user.

