Tuesday, 25 May 2021 – Benjamin Ayimba’s family has failed to recognize his baby mama, Nyaboke Moraa, a local actress who once featured on the Tahidi High TV Show, and their two kids in the eulogy.

Ayimba and Moraa had an extra-marital affair that resulted in the birth of two sons.

In the eulogy that was published in one of the local dailies, the names of Moraa and her two sons were missing, raising eyebrows.

Only his first wife Caroline Waswa and their three children were recognized.

Moraa has since rushed to social media and blasted Ayimba’s sister for calling her kids ‘chokoraas’.

She revealed that Ayimba’s sister has been mistreating her innocent kids for many years and warned that karma will hit her hard.

Here’s Ayimba’s eulogy.

Below are photos of the two kids that Ayimba sired with Moraa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST