Monday, May 17, 2021 – Days after a 5-judge bench declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as null and void, proponents of the bill have constituted a high voltage team of counsel to appeal the ruling.

On one hand, Attorney General Paul Kihara and his team already filed an appeal against the High Court judgment arguing that he was dissatisfied with the ruling.

On the other hand, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and his lawyers, Arnold Oginga and Paul Mwangi are alleged to be preparing arguments to support the appeal.

Combined, the two teams, one allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the other to Raila, are said to have tapped no less than nine independent legal minds of our time, including those who had previously sided with Deputy President William Ruto.

The team include;-

AG Paul Kihara

Paul Muite

Kennedy Ogeto

Paul Mwangi

James Orengo

Githu Muigai

The team will face off with that opposing BBI in a titanic legal battle.

The anti-BBI team, which has the blessings of Deputy President William Ruto, include;-

Waikwa Wanyoike

Martha Karua

Annette Mbogoh

Elias Mutua

Arnold Oginga

Esther Ang’awa

Evans Ogada

The Kenyan DAILY POST