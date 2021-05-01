Saturday, May 1, 2021 – Rapper Khaligraph Jones has taken credit for President Uhuru’s move to lift cessation of movement and changing of curfew hours in the One Zoned Area.

The announcement came a week after Khaligraph led several artists to meet Deputy President William Ruto at his ‘Hustler Mansion’ in Karen in a bid to pressure the Government to lift the strict restrictions since most entertainers had been rendered jobless.

Well, after Uhuru lifted the cessation of movement and pushed the curfew from 8 pm to 10 pm, the Mazishi hitmaker reckons that his meeting with DP Ruto was not in vain.

“After My meeting with the Government last week, I am very sure you can now see the results, It is not exactly what we had really hoped for but at least its a start, Now Thank me on the comment Section and Respect The OG. #respecttheogs #unlockourcountry,” read Khaligraph’s post.

This is clearly a jibe at some of the artists led by Octopizzo, who poured cold water on the meeting and accused Khaligraph and his co. of being opportunists seeking handouts from politicians.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Octo wrote:

“So Covid imefanya wasanii wakue opportunists.

“Niliwashow hizi watu ni mableina wote mkadhani ni jokes sasa ona.

“Hizi gani?( So Covid has turned artists into opportunists. I told you these people are fools.

“What’s this now?” Octo posed.

