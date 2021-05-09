Sunday, May 9, 2021 – Tanzanian Government has denied a report by the Kenyan media that President Samia Suluhu had ordered the release of 23 political prisoners.

In a statement, Tanzanian Government Spokesperson Gerson Msigwa faulted the claims saying that the country did not have any political prisoners.

Msigwa confirmed that the release of prisoners falls within the mandate of courts and clarified that Suluhu wouldn’t interfere with the Judiciary as indicated in the country’s Constitution.

“Our country abides by the law, President Suluhu in any capacity can’t interfere with the Judiciary,” he stated.

He further urged all media houses in Kenya to uphold the code of ethics and professionalism when releasing such reports.

“I want to urge the media to uphold professionalism when releasing reports concerning the Government,” Msigwa noted.

Kenyan media houses were all over with reports that Suluhu had ordered the release of the prisoners that were detained during the late John Pombe Magufuli’s reign.

The reports further alleged that Suluhu made the announcement hours after she had left Kenya after a two-day state visit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST