Monday, May 10, 2021 – Residents of Kahuguini village in Gatundu South reportedly took to the streets to protest over bad roads in the area.

The angry residents lit bonfires and planted bananas right outside President Uhuru Kenyatta’s home, protesting that the President has only tarmacked the road leading to his village home while most roads in the area are in a bad state.

Gatundu South is one of the areas that voted overwhelmingly for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

What they called ‘Tano Tena’ is turning to be ‘Tano Terror.

