Saturday, May 22, 2021 – A clash is expected between Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) during the Kiambaa by-elections slated on July 15, 2021.

This is after both parties, who are under the hustler nation banner, fielded candidates for the position. UDA fronted John Njuguna Wanjiku while Moses Kuria confirmed that PEP’s flag will be carried by Raymond Kuria.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, UDA sympathizer and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua indicated that the party would support Njuguna, arguing that all others were on their own.

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina stated that the party had settled on the candidate after several consultative meetings.

“This UDA ticket is a good one, I promise you.”

“It is one of the best options in the market today for any political seat.”

“We are not boasting or alleging to be better than anyone else,” she stated.

On his part, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa indicated that the party was democratic and people should be free to make a free choice in terms of the candidate they want to select.

“No other candidate should come and say that they are under the hustler nation.”

“We will be there as they campaign.”

“The entire membership of the hustler nation is behind you,” Ichungwa assured Wanjiku.

Kuria has since responded, directing a jibe to Gachagua, who once served as a District Officer (DO).

“Once a DO, always a DO,” Kuria posted on his Facebook page.

In the just concluded by-election in Juja, PPE fielded George Koimburi, who won by a landslide.

