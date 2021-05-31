Monday, 31 May 2021 – Pretty Kenyan songstress and former NRG presenter, Tanasha Donna, has yet again caused massive commotion online after she paraded her hot bikini body.

The single mother of one rocked a red hot bikini while enjoying the cool breeze in Diani and flaunted her juicy body, which resembles that of an A-List model from Paris.

Her tummy is still flat despite giving birth, thanks to frequent workouts.

Tanasha is currently warming the bed of renowned real estate magnate, Mwenda Thuranira, the CEO of MySpace properties.

The youthful CEO even gifted her a house along Kiambu Road.

Check out these yummy photos that Donna posted.

