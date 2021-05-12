Talent Attraction Officer

Overall responsibility

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Nairobi Delegation is looking to fill the position of Talent Attraction Officer with proficiency in Arabic, French or Portuguese. The talent officer will be responsible for Identifying, engaging and attracting the right talent for today and tomorrow’s ICRC Operational success. This is an opportunity for Kenyan nationals.

Together, building the future

Welcome to the future where you will be part of a fantastic transformation! We have the ambition to create ICRC’s first ever Talent Attraction & Employer Branding Centre of Expertise (TAT CoE), exciting times ahead! In line with our institutional and people strategy, our mission is to position the Organisation as an employer of choice and to attract the right people, today and tomorrow.

Your next team

You will be part of an ambitious, proactive, remote, and diverse group of professionals whose daily endeavour is to actively team up with internal (Recruiters, Talent Managers, HRBP, HR Managers, Heads of Unit/Delegation and external partners (Red Cross/Crescent National Societies, professionals, associations, Diasporas, alumni and Universities in order to identify, engage and attract candidates, using the most effective and innovative practices/tools. In collaboration with the Line Manager (based in Geneva), you and your future colleague will be responsible for the creation of our regional Talent Sourcing Hub in Nairobi.

Responsibilities

In collaboration with internal/external partners, as Talent Attraction Officer, you will succeed by:

Rolling out our Talent Attraction Strategy in line with the Organization’s global recruitment needs;

Delivering outstanding services based on our customer & data-driven approach for Talent Attraction (Direct Sourcing, Talent Engagement, Market Intelligence, Employer Branding, and Outreach;

Conducting global and regional Talent Attraction initiatives based on targets, Key Performance Indicators, and Service Level Agreements;

Delivering annual and “on-demand” labour market analysis which will define your action;

Crafting and curating humanitarian content in order to build and engage with talent communities including professionals, associations, diasporas, alumni, Universities, etc;

Training and advising peers as well as internal partners on employer branding best practices;

Advising prospective candidates on competency building to help them meet ICRC’s standards and guiding them through the application process;

Actively participating in global projects for the team and unit’s continuous improvement;

Embracing and nurturing collaboration within the Red Cross movement (Nationals Societies and the IFRC) as well as with other humanitarian Organisations;

Representing the ICRC during webinars, live sessions, key professional events, conferences, workshops, and recruitment fair;

Delivering monthly, quarterly and annual reports on your activity/progression and budget management.

Qualifications

At least Bachelor’s degree in HR, labour psychology, digital marketing, and/or communication;

Professional experience, at least 5 years experience, 2 of which are in talent sourcing, recruitment, employer branding or/and HR Marketing within an international, non-profit and/or humanitarian Organisation;

Proficiency in Boolean string search;

Digital excellence in implementing, deploying, and managing sourcing and employer branding tools as well as actions/reporting;

Demonstrated ability to create written/visual content for digital HR Marketing purposes and to run efficient communication/recruitment campaigns;

Perfect command of written and spoken English and advanced level French, Arabic, or Portuguese;

Experience working with remote and international teams;

At ease managing and reporting on budget plans and expenses;

Willing to travel within the covered region (Africa);

Humanitarian/voluntary field experience and exposure;

Proven Project Management skills/experience;

Strong drive, “can-do attitude”, positive thinking and solution-oriented mind-set

Active listener, benevolent and remarkable team spirit

Outstanding communication and networking skills at all levels of hierarchy

Self-learner/starter, high degree of autonomy and proven organizational skills

Confirmed representation and presentation skills

Commitment and capacity to convey humanitarian motivation

In-depth knowledge of Africa’s labour market, recruiting practices and local HR Marketing mediums

What we offer

A great opportunity to join the world’s most respected humanitarian Organisation

Create an impact and influence the future of Talent Attraction at the ICRC

Change people’s lives by helping them identify their next career move

Exciting professional development and stimulating benefits package

A unique, global, remote, and diverse team

You will be based at ICRC’s office in Nairobi

How to Apply

The interested candidates should fill up a form by clicking the link below on or before the 1st June 2021 at 4:30 pm then submit their CV, motivation letter, including references details, supporting documents (Certificates, Diplomas, Degree, etc.), and current and expected remuneration to ICRC Nairobi Delegation, HR Department via the email address provided below:

Job Application Link

E-mail: nai_hrrec_services@icrc.org

The reference Talent Attraction Officer – Nairobi must be stated in the application to be valid. If you do not fill out the required information as per the link provided or clearly state the position for which you are applying and attach the required certificates & other supporting documents, your application may not be considered. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Applicants must have the permanent right to work in Kenya.

ICRC does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process. All applications are free for all candidates and no one should require any payment or compensation during the recruitment process. May the candidate be asked for any fee, he/she must report to ICRC HR Department through the recruitment contact.