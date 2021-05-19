Home Photos Sure Bet: Rwandese women are just in a class of their own(PHOTOs) Sure Bet: Rwandese women are just in a class of their own(PHOTOs) May 19, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR MICHELLE NTALAMI’s new juicy photos leave city hyenas speaking in tongues – Sadly, she is Team Wamlambez Big machine for big boys: Heavily endowed Luo woman causes massive commotion – Can you handle her? (PHOTOs) Here’s a young man from Dandora, who was among the 5 gangsters who were gunned down by detectives in Kakamega (PHOTOs) Send offs are about to turn exquisite as a funeral home in Eldoret acquires a Range Rover Limousine hearse (PHOTOs) Man tattoos his girlfriend’s name on his forehead – JESSICA has bewitched this simp with love! Eh! Eh! (PHOTO). Marrying such a lady is like planting mangoes by the roadside – Just look at the assets (PHOTOs) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 283,591FansLike52,497FollowersFollow