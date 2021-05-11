SENIOR SUPPORT STAFF

ONE (1) POSITIONS No. 02/2021/07,

Basic Salary Scale: Ksh 22,270 – Ksh 30,020 p.m (Job Group ‘G’),

Allowances as per the SRC circulars,

Terms of Service: Three (3) year Renewable contract subject to satisfactory performance,

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Have a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Grade D (Plain) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Have a Certificate in basic computer applications;

Be a person of high integrity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will involve;

Maintaining cleanliness of the office and its surroundings;

Hospitality management;

Performing office administrative support services; and,

Any other duties assigned.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons are required to make their applications by downloading an employment form from Nakuru County website www.nakuru.go.ke

A dully filled form and copies of ID, KCSE, Degree and Professional Certificates should be sent by POST or COURIER SERVICES in a sealed envelope and the vacancy number clearly indicated on the top of the envelope and addressed to;

Secretary,

Nakuru County Public Service Board,

Public Works Building – Prisons Road,

P.O. Box 2870-20100,

NAKURU on or before 17th May, 2021.

(No hand delivered applications will be accepted) County Government of Nakuru is an equal opportunity employer. Youth, Women and Persons Living with Disabilities, Marginalised and Minority communities are encouraged to apply. Canvasing in any form will lead to automatic disqualification.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Please be informed that Nakuru County Public Service Board DOES NOT USE AGENTS nor CHARGE ANY FEES for any of its services.