Job Title: Project Support Officer

Duration of Contract: Two years, renewable subject to satisfactory performance

Duty station: PACJA Secretariat, Nairobi Kenya

Job description

Under the strategic direction from the Project Manager of the PMU; the incumbent will be responsible for supporting the day-to-day implementation of the AACJ project. S/he will be responsible for supporting project partners in planning and implementing project activities according to quality project standards, including scheduling, timely and quality reporting, organized requisitions, and documentation.

Responsibilities

a) Ensure the agreed project and contract management methods, administrative standards and processes are maintained throughout the project lifecycle.

b) Organize weekly briefing meetings with the Project and Contract Manager

c) Assist the Project and Contract Manager and Country Team Managers in the development and implementation of project administrative plans.

d) Develop and maintain the project library, filing, recording, and reporting systems, including audit trails, ensuring full compliance to international audit and donor standards.

e) Develop, disseminate, train, and implement appropriate configuration management procedures and ensure other internal project stakeholders are able to do the same.

f) Coordinate the process to ensure the production of all reports and produce project summary reports, ensure all stakeholders know what to do, when and to report to whom,

g) Define and document procedures in accordance with the agreed methodology and provide clear guidance and trainings to all project stakeholders.

h) Advice and assist project team members in the practical application of project procedures, disciplines, and recording and reporting standards.

i) Maintain risk and issue logs and change control records.

j) Develop and support effective communication mechanisms between the project teams and all stakeholders at national, Alliance and global levels.

k) Undertake any other administrative tasks as specified by the Project and Contract Manager.

Competencies

a) An agile, strategic, and critical thinker, with the ability of setting process, performance, and outcome goals.

b) Excellent communication and training skills in both verbal and written English, ability to speak French will be an added advantage

c) Ability to pay attention to details, keen on efficient processes and accuracy.

d) Excellent planning and organizational skills to manage own workload and co-ordinate

the work of others.

e) Ability to work autonomously and in a team

Qualifications

a) A degree in a Social or Environmental Science, project management and administration, or a related field

b) Certification in project management will be an added advantage.

c) At least 5 years of work experience in a similar position preferably with INGO

d) Minimum 3 years’ experience in the implementation of advocacy projects

How to apply

If you meet the requirements, kindly submit your applications to;

Human Resources and Partnership Manager

Email: hr@pacja.org copy to info@pacja.org

by 27th May, 2021.

Citizens from all African countries are eligible to apply. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.