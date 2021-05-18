Monday, May 18, 2021 – Celebrated Bongo singer, Diamond Platnumz, has lashed out at Forbes Magazine, following a recent list released ranking him at Number 28 among the rich musicians in Africa.

Diamond felt that the list was biased and it for this reason that he ranted on his official Instagram page.

He trashed Forbes List that puts his net worth at 5.1 Million Dollars and put it clear that his net worth is more than that.

He told Forbes officials to Google his name before putting him on what he calls a stupid list.

“FORBES: next time google me to know what am really worth of, before putting me on your Stupid Richest African Musicians List!!!” he wrote.

In the list released by Forbes, Akothee was highly ranked compared to Diamond.

The Kenyan DAILY POST