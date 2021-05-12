Position: Student Admissions Officer

Location: Kisumu

Job description

Great Lakes University of Kisumu (GLUK) is a Chartered Private University in Kenya with the main campus based in Kisumu City and a learning center in Nairobi City. GLUK is established as a Centre of excellence bridging academics with community and institutional based development. GLUK is committed to maintaining high standards of education and training of professionals who are responsible stewards of resources and services in the society.

The position will be on contractual basis of 3-5 years renewable and will offer competitive salaries.

Applications are therefore invited from qualified candidates all across the country.

Responsibilities

The validation of information contained in applications and analyze the applications of prospective students based on standard admission policies and entry requirements.

Enter assessment information including: all past qualifications, professional experience and any other information required by faculty from each applicant pertaining to the relevant program for

Provide clear advice to applicants on whether conditions have been imposed on their offer and appropriate information on how to meet those conditions.

In accordance with the University Admission Policy and guidelines, admit students on acceptance of their offer and confirm conditions have been met.

Develop innovative communication strategies, recruitment strategies and enrolment plans in coordination with senior management to attract and enroll more students.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

Master’s degree will be added advantage.

3- 5 years of experience in a similar position.

Experience in some area of student affairs or prior Admissions experience

Demonstrated ability to make independent judgments and work under pressure.

Must be accurate and pay close attention to detail.

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Ability and willingness to travel extensively and work irregular and flexible hours.

Familiarity with on-line computer systems

How to apply

Applicants to send Cover letter, CV and testimonials indicating the position applied for to:

The Chairman of Governing Council

Great Lakes University of Kisumu

P.O Box 2224-40100

Kisumu.

OR Send via mail to hr@gluk.ac.ke Email subject line to MUST read the position applied for. OR Hand drop to Great Lakes University of Kisumu, Kibos Campus. Applications to reach us by Monday, 17th May 2021. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.