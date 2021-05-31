Monday, 31 May 2021 – Upcoming female rapper, Noti Flow, has joined the LGBTQ community after being heartbroken by men and sponsors.

The petite rapper-cum-socialite, was previously dating washed-up rappers Prezzo and Moustapha, besides warming the beds of aging wazungus.

Noti took to social media and gushed over her new partner, who is identified as King Alami.

She said that she has found everything that she wanted in men from her new girlfriend.

“Everything I ever wanted in him I found in her,” she wrote.

Here are photos of Noti Flow’s partner.

