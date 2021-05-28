Friday, May 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has revoked the appointment of Dorothy Jemator as the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) representative to IEBC’s selection panel.

This follows the order by High Court judge Justice Odunga which Uhuru just obeyed.

Through Gazette Notice no.509I, Uhuru appointed Morris Kimuli in place of Jemator.

“In Exercise of the powers conferred to me, I appoint Morris Kimuli to be a member of the selection panel for the selection of nominees for the appointment of members of IEBC.”

“The appointment of Kimengech Dorothy Jemator is revoked,” Uhuru ordered.

Justice Odunga, on May 11, overturned the appointment of Jemator and ordered National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi to instead receive the nomination of Morris Kimuli.

Jemator had been accused of holding two offices as a judicial officer and the latest appointment to the selection panel of the BBI steering committee.

She had been appointed to serve as a member of the Energy and Petroleum Tribunal in 2020 for three years and she was also a member of the HIV and AIDS Tribunal.

Over 700 Kenyans have applied for four commissioner jobs at IEBC.

Successful applicants will be vetted by the selection committee before their names are forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointment.

Members of the selection committee include Dr. Elizabeth Muli, Gideon Solonka, Awori James Achoka, Elizabeth Odindo Meyo, Joseph Ngumbi Mutie, and Suleiman Abdalla. The new appointee Morris Kimuli will be sworn in at a later date.

