Sunday, May 16, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his men are still weeping and gnashing their teeth after the High Court, on Thursday, declared the Building Bridge Initiative (BBI) bill unconstitutional.

During the historic ruling read by Justice Joel Ngugi, the five-Judge bench issued contentious remarks concerning the validity of the initiative that had the blessing of the Head of State and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga.

On Saturday, Uhuru’s allies led by Pokot South MP David Pkosing said the five-Judge bench acted to deny citizens their right despite endorsing the report.

The Jubilee Party lawmaker stated that the judgment was driven by Uhuru’s failure to appoint the 41 judges to both the High Court and Court of Appeal after advisory by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

He termed the ruling as an attempted coup and called for the arrest of the five Judges.

“A judge cannot rule on a matter like Chapter Six of the Constitution, which was not sought out for by the petitioners.

“It is impossible to accept the High Court ruling as an objective rule of law, never.

“It was too personal. Was the president on trial, no? The ruling was an attempted coup in a civilian democracy like ours.

“It must be reversed immediately,” Pkosing said

