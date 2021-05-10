Monday, May 10, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM party has accused some government officials of interference in the Bonchari by-election campaigns.

In a letter to Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati, Raila’s party claimed that senior officials in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government, particularly the Ministry of Interior and elements within the National Police Service, are actively engaged in the campaigns to tilt the ground in favour of the Jubilee candidate.

The party alleged misuse of state agencies by Uhuru’s Jubilee to influence the by-election.

“We wish to register our complaints with the commission following a series of well-calculated and systemic activities by a section of the state’s administrative and security agencies whose overall import is to adversely influence a free fair and democratic electoral process,” the letter read in part.

ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen said the party is a victim of unfair practices despite abiding by the laid down electoral laws and code of conduct.

He urged IEBC to intervene and ensure a level playing ground for all candidates ahead of the by-election slated for May 18 to replace the late MP John Oroo.

Ong’wen further claimed that local administrators have in an overt manner turned campaign agents of the Jubilee candidate Zebedeo Opore.

This came after Riana MCA Ariemba Moisabi, who is drumming up support for ODM candidate Pavel Oimeke, was arrested following an altercation with an assistant chief at the burial.

The executive director alleged a plot to transfer the tallying center of Bonchari constituency from Suneka Baraza Hall to Igongo Secondary School.

The Kenyan DAILY POST