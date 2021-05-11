Tuesday, 11 May 2021 – Some middle-aged men have been moving around in a motorbike terrorizing innocent Kenyans and reaping where they didn’t sow.

According to a concerned social media user, the notorious thugs conceal their motorbike’s rear plates with bandanas and snatch phones and handbags from members of the public before speeding off.

In the photo below, they were spotted along Thika Road heading to Thika town where they mostly commit the crimes.

“In Thika and surrounding areas, people are being robbed in broad daylight by gangs, comprising of 3 or 4 young men, who are riding in motor bikes (bodabodas) with rear plates concealed with a bandanas.

They rob you and take off in the motorbike! I took this photo of this gang of 4 along Thika Road at Ruiru as they were headed towards Thika,” the concerned Kenyan wrote and urged law enforcers to intervene.

