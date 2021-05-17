Home Forum Spotted at Milan Lounge! Dear boychild, keep such photos and produce them... Spotted at Milan Lounge! Dear boychild, keep such photos and produce them to her uncles during dowry negotiations May 17, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip and drama in Kenya, go to our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Here’s another fake prophet conning foolish Kenyans – He is called Prophet JACKSON MWOLOLO (PHOTO) See how this lady terrorized hyenas at an events park in Nairobi – Was she on a hunting mission? (PHOTOs) You have never seen a yellow dress look this good on a lady – Just look at the assets! EISH!! (PHOTOs) Mali Safi: This famous lounge along Mombasa Road has really invested in hot waitresses (PHOTOs) Such ladies don’t board matatus – It’s either you send an Uber or you battle the cold nights with your duvet (PHOTO) Spotted at DNM events park – What kind of dressing is this? SMH! (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 283,591FansLike52,497FollowersFollow