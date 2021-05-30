Sunday, May 30, 2021 – National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi, has maintained that he is the Mt Kenya spokesman despite some leaders opposing his enthronement.

Muturi, a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta, was crowned as Mt Kenya spokesman in a ceremony held at Mukuru wa Nyagathanga’s shrine, Murang’a county, last week.

The Speaker’s coronation has sharply divided the Mt Kenya region into Mt Kenya West and East.

Mt Kenya East comprises Embu, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi counties while West comprises Central Kenya and Nakuru county.

Mt Kenya East supports Muturi’s enthronement while West is opposed.

Muturi, who addressed journalists on Saturday, said those opposing his coronation were “political novices.”

He said the elders who made him spokesman were ‘visionary’ and added that Mt Kenya East deserved a seat at the national level.

“Every year, we cannot be shown the way. It is time to be followed.

“We cannot follow them all the time,” Muturi, who was a one-time Siakago MP, stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST