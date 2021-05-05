Wednesday, May 5, 2021 – Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, has spelled doom to MPs who wanted the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill amended, saying he will not allow them to do that.

Speaking on Tuesday, Muturi, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s close confidant, said any amendment to the Bill shall negate the popular will of the people, indirectly amending the Constitution.

Muturi said alterations to the text of such a Bill may only be allowed to correct errors of form or typographical errors before submission for assent.

The Speaker, in a ruling which followed a litany of questions by lawmakers, said the question on whether some sections of the Bill are unconstitutional, is premature.

The speaker further ruled that the Bill is properly before the House.

He further held that no one can stand in the way of the people’s desire to amend the Constitution as ascribed in Article 1 of the supreme law.

“No state organ or person to whom power is delegated by the people under Article 1 of the Constitution, can stand in the way of the exercise of the people’s sovereign power to chart the course of their future in any manner they deem fit within the provisions of the Constitution,” Muturi said.

He further directed that the threshold for voting on the bill during the second and third reading would be a minimum of 176 members.

