Sunday, 30 May 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has mourned the sudden demise of prominent Kamba politician, Kalembe Ndile, who died at Nairobi Hospital.

Sonko shared an emotional video visiting Kalembe in hospital and said that his death has hit him hard.

He described Kalembe as a champion of social justice and the rights of the poor, especially squatters.

“It is with profound sadness that I have learned of the passing of one of my longtime friend and former Kibwezi MP, Hon. Kalembe Ndile, after battling a long illness bravely borne.

For the many years I have known Kalembe, who preferred to be called “Mwana a’ Squatter”, he remained a dedicated champion of social justice and the rights of the poor and the downtrodden, especially the landless people of Kibwezi.

“I wish to extend my deepest condolences to his family and the people of Kibwezi as they come to terms with this untimely loss. May the Almighty Father give you strength during this difficult mourning period. May He rest his soul in eternal peace, “ Sonko wrote.

However, some Kenyans accused Sonko of shedding crocodile tears, following his condolence message.

Sonko was reminded that Kalembe had accused him of failing to pay him his dues after he rendered several services to him.

“Shedding crocodile tears. You conned him,” one of Sonko’s followers commented.

Sonko was also reminded that he once insulted Kalembe Ndile with his mother.

“You should pay a visit to his family and apologise for insulting him with his mother,” another follower commented.

Others felt Sonko didn’t need to post the video of ailing Kalembe Ndile in hospital fighting for his life – which you can see below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST