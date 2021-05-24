Monday, 24 May 2021 – Kiss 100 radio presenter, Kamene Goro, is tired of being single if her latest post on Instagram is anything to go by.

The plus-size radio queen, who was dumped by her ex-husband through a WhatsApp call, posted a photo rocking a beautiful Kitenge dress like a church girl and hinted that she is now ripe for marriage.

“Someone marry this woman. Argh,” she wrote.

Kamene is a victim of a failed marriage but it seems she has healed from the painful heartbreak.

The 28-year-old radio presenter revealed in a past interview that her ex-husband dumped her through a WhatsApp call.

“He broke up with me via WhatsApp. He couldn’t even spend his money to break up with me,” she said.

Kamene made news a while back when she openly admitted her body count was 27 and netizens went wild over it.

Going by her latest dressing, she is on the right track if she is serious about settling down.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST