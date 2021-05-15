Saturday, May 15, 2021 – Celebrated Kenyan journalist, Larry Madowo, has paid tribute to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), saying ‘his dreams came true’ during his stint at the giant media house.

Madowo, 33, officially parted ways with BBC last week and is now set to join America’s Cable News Network (CNN) as its Nairobi respondent.

“It’s my last day at the BBC. So many of my dreams came true here.”

“I’ve been blessed with an incredible journey over the last years through three continents.

“Thank you for everything Red heart,” he wrote on social media.

Madowo’s move to CNN was announced by the company’s vice president of News Gathering and Managing Editor for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Deborah Rayner, in a press release.

Rayner explained that Madowo will return to Nairobi with a wealth of knowledge, having worked as the BBC’s North America Correspondent in Washington D.C, covering major U.S news stories.

Before joining the BBC, he worked for KTN, NTV Kenya and CNBC Africa in Johannesburg.

In his last days at the BBC North America, Madowo covered the US elections and worked as a fill-in anchor for the network’s flagship BBC World News America show.

Speaking on his next chapter, Madowo, who has a bachelor’s degree in Communication from Daystar University as well as a Master’s in Business and Economics Journalism from Columbia University in New York, said;

“I have long admired CNN International’s award-winning coverage, and I’m honored to be joining such a talented team.

“I look forward to sharing the full spectrum of life in one of the most dynamic parts of the world with CNN’s global audiences,”

