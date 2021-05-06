Thursday, May 6, 2021 – Popular gospel singer Moses Omondi, popularly known as Mr. Seed, should be prepared to become a father again after his pregnant Somali side-chick, Swabrina, puts it clear that she won’t terminate the pregnancy.

The Papa God hitmaker had sent Swabrina Ksh 4,000 to buy pills that would have helped her to terminate the pregnancy but the pills backfired.

The young Muslim lady engaged her fans in a question and answer session where she revealed that she is not planning to terminate the pregnancy because she is not a murderer.

Mr. Seed’s wife Nimo has since walked out of their matrimonial home and gone back to her parent’s home after the scandal exploded.

Seed is a very notorious womanizer with a string of baby mamas in major towns across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST