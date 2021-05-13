Thursday, May 13, 2021 – Veteran Kenyan singer, Mwanaisha Abdallah better known as Nyota Ndogo, has made a public appeal to her Mzungu husband, Hunning Neilsen, to forgive her and come back after a pregnancy prank went wrong.

Taking to social media, the Mombasa-based songstress revealed that her hubby cut off communication with her over an April fool’s day prank.

The Watu na viatu hitmaker pleaded with her hubby to forgive her and come back saying that she will die single if he doesn’t come back.

“Plzz come back to me. mimi hata sio pesa nalilia love.

Nilikua na act don’t care couse nakula nalala vizuri najilipia bills zangu mwenyewe but one thing nakosa from you ni love.

“Kumbe pesa sio kila kitu muimu kupata mtu unaempenda na wewe kwako nimefika mwisho yani kama hurudi ntajifia single,” she wrote.

According to the veteran singer, she pranked her hubby that she is pregnant but he didn’t find it funny and he has since blocked her and cut off communication.

“Yani nilimwambia nipo na mimba akakata simu toka tarehe moja mpaka Leo. Amenibluetik mpaka mwisho nimekula block.

“April fools imenikosti. Naenda maliza mwezi sijaskia sauti yake,” she explained.

A few years back, Nyota Ndogo revealed that she has problems getting pregnant and that’s why she had not had a baby with her Danish hubby.

“Mie nipo na shida ya kizazi. Katika maisha yangu sijawai kutumia familyplani yeyote ile.

” Nilipomzaa Mbarak after 7 years nikapata mimba ya Barka niliona kama miujiza.

“Angalieni Mbarak yupo form one Barka class 2. Ingekua uwezo wangu ningezaa kila mwaka watoto ningezaa kama kuku but ndio hivyo,” she wrote on Facebook.

Nyota Ndogo tied the knot with her Danish lover in May 2016 in a lavish wedding that was highly publicized.

