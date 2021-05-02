Sunday, May 2, 2021 – Diamond Platnumz is without a doubt one of the richest musicians in East Africa.

Besides running a successful music label that has signed top Bongo artists and owning a thriving media house, he has invested in real estate both in Tanzania and South Africa.

The 31-year-old singer has shared photos of one of his lavish homes in Sinza – a leafy suburb in Tanzania.

The singer revealed that he gifted the lavish house to his mother who then rented it out.

“Just so you know, that’s one of my houses in Sinza and I never shared,” he bragged.

The singer is famous for spoiling his mother with expensive gifts even as his father struggles to make ends meet.

Here are photos of the lavish house.

The Kenyan DAILY POST