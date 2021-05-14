Friday, 14 May 2021 – A scary video showing an attempted robbery in Kikuyu has surfaced online and exposed the high level of insecurity in different parts of the country.

In the viral video, two men who were riding on a motorbike slowly approach a kid and a teenager who were recording TikTok videos in a deserted street.

One of them quickly jumps off the bike armed with a knife and aims at the mobile phone.

Loud cries can be heard in the background as the knife-wielding thug struggles to snatch the smartphone from the terrified kid.

The scary video was shared by a concerned Kenyan on Twitter who wrote, “A close call. Just happened in Kikuyu. Robbery in broad daylight”.

