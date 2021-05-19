Shop Administrator –Kitui

The Company

Solar Panda is a fast-growing company that provides innovative solar power systems for lighting and TV in rural communities in Kenya. Our pay-as-you-go model allows homes to have electricity for less than the daily cost of kerosene and mobile phone charging.

We have sales operations across Kenya and we are expanding.

Job Purpose

The Solar Panda Shop Administrator wears many hats. First and foremost, they ensure that our field sales agents are supplied with stock. They also handle retail sales to our walk-in customers and support existing customers with troubleshooting and warranty claims. Not least, they undertake careful management of the shop’s stock and ensure that the shop is always clean and presentable.

Responsibilities

Ensure that the company’s sales agents’ need for product is

Serve walk-in customers and educate them on our

Handle customer troubleshooting and warranty claims in the

Careful management of stock that is stored in the

Ensure that the shop is always well

Qualifications

A diploma in an academic field

2 years’ experience in a similar role is an added advantage

A local speaker is a distinct advantage

Personal Attributes

An outgoing and positive attitude

Ability to communicate clearly

Good planning and organizational skills

Self-motivated

The company places a high priority on personal integrity, hard work, and respect for customers and co-workers.

How to Apply

If this position sounds like a good fit for you, please submit your cover letter and CV to RecruitmentKE@solarpanda.com on or before 23rd May 2021 . Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Kindly reference the job title in your application.

Solar Panda Kenya Limited is an Equal Opportunity Employer and encourages applications from qualified individuals regardless of race, religion, national origin, or disability.

Solar Panda does not charge any fees on recruitment