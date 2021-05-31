Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 31 May 2021 – A butchery worker lost his life yesterday night following a deadly confrontation between a police officer and a KDF soldier.

According to sources, the police officer based at Embakasi police station confronted a KDF soldier for allegedly having an affair with his girlfriend.

The KDF soldier sought refuge in a nearby butchery during the confrontation, prompting the rogue cop to go to the station and pick his gun.

After picking his gun, the cop went back to the butchery breathing fire.

The butchery attendant rushed to close the door after he realized the cop was armed.

Sadly, the infuriated cop fired a bullet during the melee and killed the butchery attendant on the spot.

The owner of the butchery shared a chilling video of his deceased worker lying on the floor and cried for justice, claiming cops at Embakasi police station were trying to interfere with evidence.

