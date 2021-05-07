Friday, May 7, 2021 – Detectives are investigating rogue staff of a local bank after it emerged that they colluded with the 4 Kitengela criminal friends to rob innocent Kenyans of their hard-earned cash.

According to detectives, some rogue bank staff would snitch on customers who withdrew huge amounts of money and inform the 4 criminals.

The notorious criminals would then trail the victims and rob them.

Their areas of operation were mainly Kajiado, Mombasa, Machakos, and Nairobi counties.

In one of the cases being investigated by the DCI, the gang of 4 is suspected to have broken into the vehicle of a man who left the Ongata Rongai branch of a local bank and stole Sh900, 000.

It’s believed that they colluded with rogue bank staff to carry out the theft.

Detectives have also established that other gang members who worked closely with Benjamin Imbai, Brian Oduor, Elijah Obuong and Jack Anyago were also killed under mysterious circumstances and their bodies were found dumped in the forest.

While the bodies of Imbai, Oduor, and Obuong have been retrieved from a river, Anyago is still missing.

