Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has vowed never to join Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

This follows a string of wins that Kuria has registered with his new People’s Empowerment Party (PEP).

The wins seem to have emboldened Kuria to make the big declaration that is likely to put him in crosshairs with Ruto’s party.

According to Moses Kuria, he will never make the mistake of folding his PEP Party to join Ruto because the outcome is always not good.

As early as last year, Moses Kuria had already begun making his impact felt in Central Kenya after he clinched victory in Gaturi Ward, Murang’a County.

And last week, Kuria’s PEP candidate, George Koimburi, pulled a huge win against Jubilee’s candidate in the Juja parliamentary by-election.

Speaking yesterday, Kuria appeared to distance himself from any future alliances with UDA, saying he has no plan whatsoever of disbanding his party PEP to merge it to UDA.

The Kenyan DAILY POST