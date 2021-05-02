Sunday, May 2, 2021 – Churchill Show comedian, Jemutai, has warned her celebrity baby daddy, Professor Hamo, that she may release more dirt if he fails to behave.

The fast fading comedienne hinted that she has been recording Hamo secretly, adding that she has a lot in store to tell the world if Hamo continues abandoning their kids and playing the victim.

Jemutai claimed that Hamo is a violent man especially when he gets drunk through a statement that she posted on her social platforms after her baby daddy spoke about their rocky relationship for the first time.

She alleged that she recorded him causing violence and it’s just a matter of time before she lets the cat out of the bag.

“Kindly note that I am withholding so much from the public including the day you were violent,” she wrote in a quick rejoinder after Hamo trashed her allegations that he is a deadbeat dad.

It seems Jemutai is preparing for a bare-knuckle online war that may taint Hamo’s brand and cost him lucrative deals.

