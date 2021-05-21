Friday, May 21, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Kinangop MP David Ngugi to chair a government board immediately after revoking his appointment to another board.

In a gazette notice on Friday, May 21, Kenyatta revoked Ngugi’s appointment as a board member of the LAPPSET Corridor Development Authority (LCDA) Board replacing him with Mohammed Hashim.

At the same time, Ngugi was selected to chair the board of the National Council for Population and Development for three years.

The agency’s role is to advise the government on all matters pertaining to population.

David Ngugi will serve as the Chairperson of the National Council for Population and Development as chairman of the board for three years.

He unsuccessfully vied for the governor of Nyandarua in the 2013 General Elections.

The LCDA was established through the Presidential Order to plan, coordinate and manage the implementation of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor.

It is domiciled in the Presidency per the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and covers over half of the country with a planned investment resource equivalent to half of Kenya’s GDP for the core investment alone.

Conservative feasibility statistics that had been conducted showed that the project will inject between 2% to 3% of GDP into the economy.

The project has many components which include Lamu port, highways, railway, crude oil and products pipelines, a refinery, Lamu and Isiolo metropolis, both with airports.

