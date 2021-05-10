Thursday, May 10, 2021– A video of a robbery incident that took place in one of the city estates in Nairobi has emerged and exposed the high level of insecurity in the country.

Two armed thugs waylaid a woman and her little daughter when they were returning home from a weekend outing and robbed her at gunpoint.

In the mind-blowing video, the innocent girl is heard crying in distress after witnessing the frightening scenes as the two merciless thugs continue robbing her mother.

The thugs picked unknown valuables and then walked away.

A neighbor who witnessed the robbery incident recorded the video secretly and shared it online.

“They have guns’’ the frightened neighbor who recorded the shocking video is heard saying.

Watch the video below.

