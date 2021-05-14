Friday, 14 May 2021 – This evening, Kenya’s online space is reeling is horror after a shocking image of a naked Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya lying in bed with a strange lady went viral.

The image has been circulated online massively

However, some Kenyans were quick to notice that it was doctored on photoshop to make it look like Oparanya was having sex with a slay queen who is young enough to be his daughter.

If you missed it, check out the cleverly manufactured photo

