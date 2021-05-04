Tuesday, May 4, 2021 – The Orange Democratic Party has issued a statement after reports that internal wrangles within the party risked causing delays or the collapse of the Building Bridges Initiative.

In a statement authored by ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale yesterday, the party confirmed that some of its senior leaders were reading from different scripts concerning the contents of the BBI Bill.

However, Etale downplayed the differences over the contents, saying there was consensus that the bill would be passed by all ODM MPs and Senators.

“In a democratic party like the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) members have to disagree and later agree on principle especially when it comes to sensitive matters as the constitution review.”

“As a party, we wish to assure our members, supporters, and the general public that our legislators are only differing on substance but have a common agreement that they will all pass the Bill on the voting day,” the statement read.

ODM has urged Kenyans not to look at the differences in opinion as a split in the party but as a demonstration of maturity in a democratic space.

Siaya Senator James Orengo and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo had been accused of betraying the party after they supported the declaration of 70 additional constituencies as unconstitutional.

The duo, long-time supporters of ODM leader Raila Odinga, has also called for amendments to be done before passing the document; something that is against the party position.

The Kenyan DAILY POST