Wednesday, May 26, 2021 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has made claims about former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Jnr., that may put the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill in jeopardy.

Addressing mourners in Nandi County on Wednesday, Sudi, who was accompanied by Raila Odinga Jnr., said while having a conversation with Raila’s son, he admitted that BBI is unconstitutional and supported the ruling by a five-Judge Bench that declared the bill as null and void.

“I was having a good conversation with Raila’s Son as we were traveling to this place and he confirmed that the BBI document has not followed the constitution and it’s completely illegal, and the constant prayers from our pastors also supported the fall of the BBI.” Sudi, who is a close ally of Ruto said.

The lawmaker further claimed that Raila Odinga has no choice but to accept and have a conversation with William Ruto because the Kalenjin Community barricaded the road and burned the tarmac in 2007 while protesting about the injustices that were done to Raila Odinga.

“As we keep moving towards 2022, we know that we have something to discuss and Raila has to sit down with William Ruto and have a proper agreement on how they are going to go about it. Raila has our debt as the Kalenjin because we fought in 2007, hence bringing Kibaki to His knees, making him share power with Raila in the grand coalition government,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST