Friday, May 7, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has sensationally claimed that MPs were bribed with Sh 100,000 each, to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Commenting on Facebook on Thursday, Kuria, who is among the Tanga Tanga MPs who opposed the bill, alleged that MPs who endorsed the document were paid by a senior parliamentary leader whom he did not name.

“MPs voting yes currently receiving their Sh 100,000 from the office of a senior parliamentary leader,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

The BBI bill proposes to expand the executive, create an extra 70 constituencies and devolve more funds to the ward level.

The document is an initiative of President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who ceased hostilities through a famous handshake in March 2018.

During the voting on Thursday, 235 MPs passed the bill, 83 MPs opposed the bill while two abstained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST